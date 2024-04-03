article Taapsee Pannu’s wedding video with Mathias Boe leaked, actor ditches lehenga for a salwar suit - watch video
Taapsee Pannus wedding video with Mathias Boe leaked actor ditches lehenga for a salwar suit watch video
Taapsee Pannu's wedding video with Mathias Boe leaked, actor ditches lehenga for a salwar suit - watch video

Updated on: 03 April,2024 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taapsee Pannu ditched a lehenga for a red salwar suit, while Mathias Boe looked handsome in a sherwani and turban.

Taapsee Pannu's wedding video with Mathias Boe leaked, actor ditches lehenga for a salwar suit - watch video

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu reportedly tied the knot with Danish shuttler and longtime beau Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. A video from her wedding has made its way to Reddit, which shows her dressed up as a Punjabi bride and dancing her way towards Mathias. Taapsee ditched a lehenga for a red salwar suit, while Mathias looked handsome in a sherwani and turban. The curly-haired beauty looked bespoke as she accessorised her look with heavy kaleeras and sunglasses as well as a long braid. 


Watch the video below. 


As per reports, Taapsee and Mathias' wedding took place on March 23 in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended by Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, and Kanika Dhillon. The couple however are yet to share any official pictures or make a statement about their marriage. 

Taapsee and Mathias 

Taapsee and Mathias met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Mathias Boe is a former Danish shuttler. In an illustrious career for Denmark, he won several titles in doubles and team games. He turned coach after retirement in 2020. Back in 2023, Mathias was a part of Taapsee's birthday roast where he said in Hindi, "Meri girlfriend sabse sunder hai." 

Taapsee’s work front

Taapsee was last seen in 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film explores the 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by people to enter nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

She will next be seen in  'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' which also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Sheirgill. Written by Kanika Dhillon, it is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. Taapsee also has 'Khel Khel Mein' with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Aditya Seal and Ammy Virk. However, an official announcement regarding the film's details is awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI)

