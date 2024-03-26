Who is Mathias Boe? All you need to know about Taapsee Pannu's husband

Mathias Boe, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned-coach for India.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is known for 'Baby', 'Pink', 'Manmarziyaan' and others, has married her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe. The two reportedly tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur on Saturday. As per media reports, the ceremonies began on Wednesday. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in 'Thappad' and 'Dobaara' joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.

Who is Mathias Boe?

Mathias, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned-coach for India. He made his international debut in 1998. He rose to world number 1 in doubles and currently coaches the Indian team in doubles. He won the men's doubles silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and a silver at the 2013 World Championship. Taapsee and Mathias reportedly started dating around her Bollywood debut in 2013.

Mathias Boe vs Kiren Rijiju

In 2021, Mathias Boe urged the then Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to intervene in Taapsee Pannu's matter as the Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids at her premises. Boe had written on X, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, the I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something."

Rijiju replied, "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports."

Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports. https://t.co/nIIf5C8TXL — Kiren Rijiju (मोदी का परिवार) (@KirenRijiju) March 5, 2021

Mathias speaking in Hindi

Back in 2023, Taapsee Pannu organised a hilarious roast event on her birthday. Comedians like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal, and Gurleen Pannu left no holds barred as they grilled and roasted Taapsee, leaving the room in fits of laughter. One of the highlights of the event was Mathias saying "Meri girlfriend sabse sunder hai," on the mic.

Taapsee’s work front

Taapsee was last seen in 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film explores the 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by people to enter nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

She will next be seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' which also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Sheirgill. Written by Kanika Dhillon, it is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. Taapsee also has 'Khel Khel Mein' with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk. However, an official announcement regarding the film's details is awaited.

