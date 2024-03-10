Amid ongoing speculations surrounding her marriage, Taapsee Pannu reacted to the claims

Taapsee Pannu reacts to wedding rumours with boyfriend Mathias Boe

Listen to this article Taapsee Pannu on wedding rumours with Mathias Boe: ‘People were not expecting me to get married or what?’ x 00:00

Taapsee Pannu prefers to keep her love life low-key, but it seems the actress is ready to embark on a new journey in life. With a wedding season trend in Bollywood, recent reports suggested that Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Mathias Boe. Reports from NDTV claimed that Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Mathias Boe, and the upcoming wedding extravaganza is scheduled to unfold in the captivating city of Udaipur.

Now, amid these ongoing speculations surrounding her marriage, the actress reacted to the claims, stating that she is sure that whenever she will marry, she will marry Mathias Boe. During an interview with Times Now, while reacting to wedding rumours, Taapsee shared, "People were not expecting me to get married or what? I don't know if people had doubts that I'd get married one day." She further continued and said, “If they wanted to start speculations, they should have started it 10 years back when I started dating Mathias because I was sure within a year that whenever I marry, I'll marry this man."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The more they try to prod and poke me about this, I feel that I get more guarded. Let me be; if I find the right place and moment for it, I'll talk about it myself," she said. While reacting to the need to clarify, Taapsee remarked, "Why do I have to give clarifications? It's a part of our lives accepted by everyone - marriage. It's not like I'm cheating on anyone; it's not like I'm doing something that is illegal, so why so much noise about it?"

Talking about her marriage, the actress had earlier told the media that she doesn't want elaborate wedding festivities spanning several days as she feels it's "too tiring." While joking, the actress quirkily answered a fan's question related to her marriage. Responding to a personal question about her marriage plans, the actress gave a rather sassy reply, saying, "So when am I getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I shall let you all know" as she burst into laughter.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was most recently seen in ‘Dunki’. Apart from Taapsee, the movie features an ensemble cast with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. ‘Dunki’ is now released on the big screen. ‘Dunki’ focuses on the issue of immigration, with its title taken from the term "donkey journey," referring to the long, often dangerous routes people take worldwide to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With 'Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan had three back-to-back hits in his kitty.