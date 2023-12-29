From Shah Rukh Khan to Vijay Varma to Sohum Shah to Vijay Sethupathi, let us have a look at the actors who nailed the character of cop in 2023

The year 2023 has seen a lot of interesting content coming out. While the films and web series have made this year rich in content deliveries, the character of a cop impressed the audience in many films and shows. There are indeed very few actors who can able to justify the role of a cop on screen. It's very hard to step into the shoes of a cop and bring that aura on the screen, but some actors have just nailed it with their amazing performances in films and web series in 2023.

Here's a look at the actors who played cops in 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

As Azad in Jawan, SRK truly left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. Standing up for the women in his squad, the superstar set a different benchmark in the cop universe. He added his charm to the character and left everyone impressed with it.

Sohum Shah in Dahaad

Sohum Shah played the character of SI Kailash Parghi in Dahaad. With his amazing screen presence, the actor truly won the hearts of the audience with his character of a cop. Blending his comic timing with intensity, the actor left everyone impressed with his portrayal. With his Haryanvi accent, the actor gave a very good example of his characterization.

Vijay Varma in Kaalkoot

As SI Ravi Shankar Tripathi in Kaalkoot, the audience witnessed a different side of Vijay Varma's acting acumen. While the audience has seen him delivering intense characters in his past deliveries, the actor portrayed a very different character this time. We also saw him play a cop in Jaane Jaan, the Netflix movie with Kareena Kapoor, who turns up in Darjeeling looking for a missing man.

Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi

Vijay Sethupathi portrayed the character of Michael Vedanayagam IPS, a Special Task Force officer in his Hindi web series debut. While we all have seen him playing numerous characters, watching him in the character of a cop was indeed a treat. With his amazing screen presence, he truly stepped into the skin of the character and won the hearts of the audience.

Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad

In the crime thriller, Sonakshi Sinha portrayed the character of Anjali Bhaati, assuming the role of a senior inspector. Remarkably, 'Dahaad' stands out as the sole Indian web series to have made its debut at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.