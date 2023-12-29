Dunki: Consulates of various nations watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer at special screening with Rajkumar Hirani

Dunki: A special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film was held on Thursday. Consulates from various nations including Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Swiss, Spain, Turkey, Israel, South Korea were in attendance

Rajkumar Hirani with consulates at the screening

The Hindi film 'Dunki' has arrived on the big screens and is ruling the hearts of the audience. Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' has indeed touched the hearts of audiences across the world. The film has made a profound connection with the NRI audience who are connecting unanimously. Attracting a huge crowd of family audience to the theaters, ''Dunki' has impressed audiences of all age groups. Amid its successful run in the theaters, a special screening was held for the consulates of various nations on Thursday.

The consulates of various nations were keen to watch 'Dunki'. The film has indeed left an indelible impact with its story and is relevant to the masses. The story has been found very relevant as it is inspired by real incident. Representatives from various nations, including Hungary, USA, UK, Welsh, Belgium, Germany, Australia, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Swiss, Spain, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, Finland, Mauritius, Oman and the Netherlands attended the screening held on Thursday. The screening was also attended by the director Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, providing hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The film marks Hirani and Khan's first collaboration. Hirani revealed that he wanted to work with king khan since he was in a film school. Hiraning in conversation with News18 said, "I remember studying in a film school and the real struggle for any filmmaker was how we would make our first film. Will we get a producer? Will any actor come on board? So we had a common room where all the students would watch television together. I recall watching this series called Circus and I vividly remember the scene including the camera angle where one actor was performing and delivering a monologue,” he said, adding, “I didn’t know who he was but I loved his performance. I told myself once I passed out from school, I would approach him and make a film. It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star (laughs). So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film.”

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.