Salman Khan has been trending all over as the Bollywood superstar turned 58 on December 27. Fans and well-wishers have been celebrating Salman Khan's birthday with aplomb. Fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that he had wished Salman, but not on social media, unlike other celebs.

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan have worked in a few films together and also shared a friendship for years. SRK, who is still promoting his latest release Dunki, did an #AskSRK on X on Wednesday to answer questions from fans.

One fan reminded Shah Rukh that it was Salman's birthday. Sharing a photo of the Tiger 3 star, the fan wrote, "@iamsrk sirrrrr Aaj bade Bhai Salman Khan ji ko janamdin Hain #asksrk ,@BeingSalmanKhan .#DunkiTeaser." To which, SRK replied, "I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!! #Dunki."

I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!! #Dunki https://t.co/AXvSKa2lqw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

Many stars, including Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, have posted on social media to wish Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh's #AskSRK session was full of wit and humour, as usual. One fan asked SRK to make a romantic comedy film in 2024. "Sir 2024 ke liye bhi koi movie lao ,comedy romance wali le aao , January se shotting chalu kro or movie next xmas per release kr do ,plz sir #AskSRK," the fan said. The superstar replied, "Aap mera kaam hi manage karlo na aa kar!! Ha ha #Dunki."

Shah Rukh is famous for not being a morning person, and that is reflected in one of his responses. A fan asked, "Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on? :D #AskSRK #Dunki." SRK said, "Night is better time to be awake than day!! #Dunki"

A fan also asked for clarity on the budget of Dunki. SRK told him to leave it up to the people whose business it is to take care of the budget.

Bhai jiska business hai usse karne de. Apna time kisi aur cheez mein laga please. #Dunki https://t.co/e3eRK7BeEO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

SRK signed off the session with a rather baffling post, "Ok guys and girls love u but leaving you. Have to go and find my kidneys!! Love u all have a great day and thank u for your questions. #Dunki."

Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki is currently ruling the box office While the film has been collecting immense love from families and audiences of all age groups, it has also been garnering love from the NRI audience for its sheer relatability with their lives.