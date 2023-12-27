Ahead of Salman Khan's birthday, his production house had shared a video compiling Bollywood stars expressing their awe for the actor

Salman Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today

Listen to this article Salman Khan birthday: Bollywood is in awe of the Tiger 3 star and this video is proof x 00:00

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the nation. The pied piper of the box office, who has established several box office records, is celebrating his birthday today. Billions of fans and well-wishers of Salman Khan across the nation celebrate the special day as a festival, and just like Salman's human side, the fans also celebrate the day by sharing the happiness in their favorite superstar way, either by cutting cake with the orphanage children or by helping the ones in need.

Over the years, Salman Khan has established himself as the action star of the masses and has delivered some of the best films in the action genre. The superstar is the only one in Indian cinema from the 90s to have 10 highest-grossing films in his name, and he is the only Indian star to deliver consecutive 17 films in the 100 crore club at the box office.

As the superstar of the nation is celebrating his birthday today, the occasion has brought on a festival for the fans and the audiences. The fans are showing love towards their favorite star by trending #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan on social media and several names from the industry are wishing the superstar on Salman Khan's birthday. Joining the celebration, his production house Salman Khan Films has also shared a special video where in the background some of the biggest stars are praising him highly.

In the video, Aamir Khan is heard praising the megastardom of Salman Khan and saying, "When I see Salman Khan walking into a room, it feels like a superstar is coming."

Ranveer Singh says, "I have never seen such euphoria in my life, the reaction that comes on Salman sir flaunting his muscles is phenomenal." Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, says, "I am a huge fan of Salman Khan."

Varun Dhawan praises Salman Khan, saying, "Whenever Salman Khan commits he don't even listen to anyone." In the end of the video, Tiger Shroff says, "There is only one Tiger in the industry and that's Salman Khan."

Sharing the video, Salman Khan Films wrote, "Dil mein aate hai, samajh mein nahi! Bhai ka birthday aane wala hai, celebration toh banta hai @beingsalmankhan #SalmanKhan."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen in the Diwali release blockbuster Tiger 3.