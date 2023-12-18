Bajirao Mastani turns 8: Did you know Ranveer Singh felt Peshwa Bajirao's presence while shooting for Bhansali's directorial?

Bajirao Mastani turns 8: Ranveer Singh played the pivotal role of Peshwa Bajirao and once mentioned that he had encountered the spirit of the Maratha leader, which made him freak out

In Pic: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

Bajirao Mastani turns 8: Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been delivering some of the most beautiful epics for decades. In 2015, Bhansali presented one of his finest historical dramas, 'Bajirao Mastani,' depicting the life of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao and his love story with Mastani Bai.

Today, on December 18, the film marks 8 years since its release. In the movie, Ranveer Singh played the pivotal role of Peshwa Bajirao and once mentioned that he had encountered the spirit of the Maratha leader, which made him freak out.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer Singh shared that it was a trippy experience, calling that day the most difficult day of the shoot. “It was a very trippy experience and I completely freaked out. I recall it as one of the most difficult days of the shoot. I thought I felt some kind of presence and something told me it’s him,” he said.

Ranveer further shared that he started to assume that it was Peshwa Bajirao's spirit. “I started to think what if I encounter his ghost and connect to his spirit and all. I don’t know what made me think of it. But it was the following week that I felt it actually happen. I had a tough task ahead of me on that day of shoot and I was praying hard to get it right. There was a black wall on the sets on which some white dust had settled and formed the pattern in the shape of Bajirao’s figure. It had the turban, the eyes, nose, the mooch and the arms. The resemblance was for all to see.”

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the movie stars Deepika Padukone as Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai (Bajirao's first wife). The film was a commercial hit and collected about Rs 300 crore.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was most recently seen in Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' co-starring Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The actor is also preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Baiju Bawra' and Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham.' Ranveer Singh also has Farhan Akhtar’s 'Don 3’ in his kitty.