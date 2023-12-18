Double trouble! Ranveer Singh launches his wax statues at Madam Tussaud's in London

Ranveer Singh's wax statues have been installed and launched at the famous Madam Tussaud's in London. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of the same

Ranveer Singh

The Indian actor, Ranveer Singh, known for box-oﬃce-breaking legendary performances, unapologetic personal style, and magnetic personality, visited the world-famous attraction in London to welcome his figures. The actor is known for his impressive performances, distinctive style, and a diverse range of roles in Indian films has emerged one of the most prominent personalities in the history of Indian cinema with his infectious energy and acting prowess.



Now, for the very first time the superstar has been immortalized by Madame Tussauds and guests will be able to meet his new figures. Ranveer Singh launched his wax statues at the popular destination which is the home to wax statues of prominent personalities from across the globe.

Ranveer Singh's ascent to stardom has been meteoric, marked by a series of back-to-back blockbuster hits that solidified his status as one of the most loved Bollywood superstars. From his impactful debut in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' (2010) to iconic films like 'Bajirao Mastani' (2015), 'Padmaavat' (2018), and 'Gully Boy' (2019), Singh has consistently delivered remarkable performances. Maintaining an electrifying presence for over a decade, he has become a revered pop culture icon in India.



Recently honoured with the esteemed Yusr Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Singh is a five-time Filmfare Award winner, a recipient of three IIFA Awards, and has been honored at international events like the Marrakech International Film Festival and The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Regularly featured on the Nation’s Most Influential and Powerful Lists, 2022 saw him emerge as the leading Indian celebrity figure with a staggering brand valuation of $181.7 million, surpassing other prominent figures in film and sports.



Ranveer Singh was involved throughout the creative process and specifically chose the distinct looks and styling for his figures. The London figure pays homage to Ranveer’s culture and heritage with the neon sherwani designed by Manish Arora as part of his wedding celebrations. The eye-catching outfit includes hundreds of individually sewn embellishments and flamboyant leopard head shoulder detail, tied together with a triple-layered diamond and pearl necklace, and eight large gemstone set rings. The Singapore figure dons a gorgeous custom tuxedo featuring a velvet blazer with floral embellishments. Designed by Gaurav Gupta and worn by Ranveer to the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards, it was graciously donated for the figure to wear by Ranveer himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The figure was originally announced in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the IIFAs – the International Indian Film Academy – where it was revealed that he would be joining the star-studded attraction. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the figure ever since and today’s news confirms the arrival of not just one but two new figures of the global superstar.

On seeing two of his first-ever figures from the attraction, Ranveer Singh said: “What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my Mum, launching my own figures at Madame Tussauds London. It feels like life has come full circle today. I remember reading in wonderment about this mythical, magical place as a kid, going through my Mum’s early pictures with popular celebrities’ figurines here and wondering what this place is all about. Today, being immortalized as a figure in the company of such esteemed individuals is a remarkably proud feeling for me and for my family. There is a lot for me to be thankful about this year and I am so grateful for everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

On welcoming the actor to its A-list lineup, a Madame Tussauds London spokesperson said, "Ranveer Singh is not merely an actor but a force of creative dynamism. He has not just delivered blockbusters and entertained audiences with memorable performances so far in his career, but he also enjoys a humongous fan following across the globe. His influence extends beyond just cinema and his long list of coveted brand endorsements is a proof of that. His charming real-life personality is another reason why his stardom transcends globally and the launch of two new figures sitting in opposite corners of the world is a testament to his undeniable achievements.”

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of the IIFA, said, “It is so exciting for IIFA to be a part of this unveiling for Ranveer’s Madame Tussauds’ figure launch. It was at the 2011 IIFA Awards Toronto, where he won his first Best Debutant Award, and said on stage that "this is just the beginning”. And sure it was truly just the start of a soaring career, and we are proud as a brand to have been able to take an icon of Indian Cinema to such new heights, with global recognition, such as being honoured at the Madame Tussauds London.”



Ranveer’s London figure is available for guests to meet in the attraction from Monday, 18th December as the Bollywood superstar joins Madame Tussauds London’s star-studded line-up alongside the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer’s Singapore figure is available for guests to meet from Saturday, the 23rd of December within the IIFA Awards Experience zone at Madame Tussauds Singapore. He will star alongside other well-known celebrity figures such as Virat Kohli, Michael Jackson, and many more.