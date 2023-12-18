Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn calls Karan Johar his 'sworn enemy'; Rohit Shetty name-drops Ranveer Singh

Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be seen at their candid best on Karan Johar's chat show as they talk about films, family and the industry

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be gracing `Koffee` couch next The promo of the episode sees the duo answering questions with honesty The duo also share their experience working Ranveer Singh

The next to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan 8 is the dynamic actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The two have had many hits together including the 'Golmaal' franchise and the 'Singham' series that has now grown into a cop universe. Karan Johar is all set to host Rohit and Ajay who are believers in their work doing all the talking for them. The promo of the upcoming episode has been unveiled and it seems that the two guests are all set to entertain people with their candour and wit.

In the promo of the episode, the one name that pops up the most is that of Ranveer Singh. Rohit Shetty has worked with Ranveer in 'Simmba', 'Cirkus', 'Sooryavanshi' and is currently shooting with him for the upcoming film 'Singham Again'. Ajay, too, has shared screen with Ranveer Singh for the cop universe films like 'Simmba', 'Sooryavanshi'. When Rohit was asked about Ranveer's energy, he said, "He has a different energy altogether" His energy is the total opposite of the silent-natured Ajay. When asked how he deals with Ranveer's energy levels, Ajay said, "Either I shut him up or close my ears".

Further, when Rohit was asked to name-drop under various situations posed by the host, he had only Ranveer Singh in answer. From changing dialogues during takes, having a meltdown before difficult scenes, to going bonkers at the wrap party, Rohit only named Ranveer.

Rohit also reflected on how stars like Ajay and Salman Khan react to the success and failure of their films. He said that whatever the outcome of their films, they will be seen sitting in their vanity vans and chilling. Ajay also said that the reason behind him not being seen at parties is that he is no longer invited to them and the reason for him not getting clicked at the airport is that he does not call the paparazzi.

When Karan asked Ajay if he had a sworn enemy in the industry who would it be? To this, Ajay promptly said, "Once upon a time, you (referring to Karan). Rohit bursts out into laughter at this answer and Karan says, "I had such a shock'".

The episode will stream on Disney+Hotstar on December 21 at midnight.