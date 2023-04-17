Have you heard? Ranveer Singh no more mentor’s fave?

The parting between Ranveer and YRF's talent management division wasn’t so amicable after all. Rumours are rife that YRF core team is heavily invested in the spy universe and have no project on the anvil with Ranveer

Aditya Chopra and Ranveer Singh

Uh oh, it looks like the parting between Ranveer Singh and YRF’s talent management division wasn’t so amicable after all. Rumours are rife that the studio’s boss Aditya Chopra and his core team are heavily investing in their new spy universe and presently focused on consolidating it in the long run. Even though they will be making movies far removed from their espionage universe, there is no project on the anvil with Ranveer. Of course, no one is attributing it to the actor’s hat-trick of flops with 83 (2021), Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus (2022). Neither to the fact that of all the films the versatile actor did with YRF, Gunday (2014) was a semi-hit, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011) and Befikre (2016) were average grossers, while Kill Dil (2014) was a dud. It is also being said that though all the six movies made a little profit from other avenues, they didn’t exactly fetch great returns on the investments from their theatrical release. While it is being said that YRF will collaborate with Ranveer as and when a suitable subject comes up, it looks like a distant dream for now.

Back to work

Over a month-and-a-half since she suffered a heart attack and underwent a surgery, Sushmita Sen is facing the camera again. Early March, the former Miss Universe shocked her followers by sharing the news and getting an angioplasty. Over the weekend, the actor went live on social media to reveal that she is back in Jaipur to resume filming her web series, Aarya 3. Alongside a video, she wrote, “Guess where I have just landed? It feels wonderful to be back. Aarya Sareen is back. I cannot wait to bring Aarya 3 to you. The sooner, the better.” Sush also gushed that Jaipur feels like home and she is excited to be back. The actor also interacted with her some of her fans, before signing off.

Vampire tales

It is known that Samantha has been signed on for a vampire-based horror comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana. We hear that director Amar Kaushik is slated to begin shooting the film, now titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar, later this year. By then, Amar will have wrapped up Stree 2, which goes on floors this June with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Though Varun Dhawan’s werewolf character is expected to feature in the Stree sequel, it seems unlikely that the makers will also include the vampires in the end credits.

New contenders for epic role

If the recent developments are any indication, south actors like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR are stealing a march over Bollywood’s blue-eyed boys. The latest is that Ranveer Singh, who was reportedly in talks for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, is no longer in contention. For reasons best known to them, the actor won’t be playing the protagonist based on the character from the Mahabharat in the director’s dream project. Now, it is being said that southern superstars like Allu Arjun and Junior NTR are being considered for the magnum opus. Both the actors have attained pan-India stardom after their respective blockbusters, Pushpa: The Rise and RRR. Eventually, who will play Ashwatthama is something we’re all waiting to see with bated breath.

Shooting shuru

Rasika Dugal has begun shooting for the desi version of the BBC series, Sherlock Holmes, in Kolkata. She steps into Laura Pulver’s shoes to play the character of Irene Adler in the adaptation titled Shekhar Home. Srijit Mukherji is helming the show with a Bengali touch as Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey essay the parts Sherlock Holmes, and his confidant, Dr John Watson respectively. What makes Rasika’s character interesting is that she is the only woman to have ever outwitted Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective. The Hindi series also features Usha Uthup as Mrs Hudson, and Koushik Sen as Mycroft Holmes.

Festive spirits

Last year, Radhika Madan’s Kachchey Limbu premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Now, her Sanaa is headed to the 23rd New York Indian Film Festival. Helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, it has been selected for the official competition section of North America’s oldest film fest showcasing cinema from India and the Indian diaspora. Radhika plays the titular role of a 28-year-old woman fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma.

Saif bites the bait

Talk in tinsel town is that Saif Ali Khan has committed to act in director Koratala Siva’s next Telugu offering. Incidentally, the film, starring Junior NTR in a double role — as father and son — also marks Jahnvi Kapoor’s Tollywood debut. Saif, who was mulling over the offer, has finally decided to expand his horizons and play a baddie in the drama thriller set in rural south India. Though the makers haven’t officially announced Saif’s presence in the film, this news has fuelled trade’s interest and is sure to pique audience’s curiosity as well.

Golden opportunity

Raghav Juyal, who will soon be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, revealed that initially he couldn’t believe that he had been approached for a Salman Khan film. “I was shooting for another project when one of my team members came running to me saying that Salman Khan is calling you. I said that I’d call back, [thinking] that it was Salman Yusuff Khan, my fellow dancer. Then, the person said, ‘No, it’s The Salman Khan!’ I rushed to the phone thinking that he would ask me to choreograph but instead, I was surprised to know that he was offering me a role in his film,” Raghav shared, adding that Salman helped him hone his craft.