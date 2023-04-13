Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are gym buddies, proves Yasmin Karachiwala's Instagram story

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 April,2023 05:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have shared a beautiful chemistry, whether it be on-screen or off-screen. Recently, the duo was seen together, being each others workout buddies under the guidance of celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram


Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have shared a beautiful chemistry, whether it be on-screen or off-screen. Recently, the duo was seen together, being each others workout buddies under the guidance of celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. Yasmin took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie with the star couple as she wrote "Gymming just got better (fire emoji)"


Meanwhile, after ripping off silver screens with a sultry avatar and a stirring performance in the mega-blockbuster movie, 'Pathaan', Deepika Padukone has finally taken some time off from her super busy schedule to relax and rejuvenate.



The diva who made India proud at the Oscars 2023, Deepika has jetted off to the beautiful country, Bhutan, where she is happily vacationing and basking in nature. The actor is probably holidaying with her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh.


On the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Fighter' directed by Siddharth Anand.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film 'Cirkus'. He is now gearing up for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. He will be seen reuniting with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia after 'Gully Boy' and also the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016). KJo recently announced the new release date of his film with a sweet message.

He wrote, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

(With inputs from IANS)

