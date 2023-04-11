Have you seen these viral photos of Deepika Padukone from her Bhutan trip yet?

Although Deepika hasn't shared any pictures on her social media handles yet, several photos from her Bhutan trip have surfaced online and have gone viral on the internet

After ripping off silver screens with a sultry avatar and a stirring performance in the mega-blockbuster movie, 'Pathaan', Deepika Padukone has finally taken some time off from her super busy schedule to relax and rejuvenate.

The diva who made India proud at the Oscars 2023, Deepika has jetted off to the beautiful country, Bhutan, where she is happily vacationing and basking in nature.

The actor is probably holidaying with her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh.

Although Deepika hasn't shared any pictures on her social media handles yet, several photos from her Bhutan trip have surfaced online and have gone viral on the internet.

In one of the images, Deepika looked extremely beautiful in no make-up look as she poses with a woman for a selfie. The actor rested her hand on the woman's shoulder in the picture.

In one of the photos shared by her fan club on Twitter, the actor can be seen happily posing with a couple for a photo. In the photo, Deepika can be seen wearing a light brown co-ord set along with a long grey coat.

On Instagram, the official page of YourCafe Restaurant shared pictures of the actor with the staff. In the photos, Deepika wore a white outfit and dark brown sunglasses.

"Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage, Your Cafe, Bhutan. It's been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down-to-earth soul," the team captioned the post.

In another picture from her hiking to Tiger's Nest in Taktsang, Paro, Deepika posed with a woman trainer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, has already started the shoot of 'Fighter'. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

She also has Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans will also see her in The Intern remake with Big B.

— With inputs from ANI