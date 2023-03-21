Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' is releasing tomorrow on THIS OTT platform!

The streaming service shared on its social media handles that the globetrotting spy thriller, which marked a comeback for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, will make its streaming debut on its platform from Wednesday

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' is all set to be available for streaming on Prime Video after a blockbuster run at the global box office for over 50 days.

The streaming service shared on its social media handles that the globetrotting spy thriller, which marked a comeback for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, will make its streaming debut on its platform from Wednesday.

"We sense a turbulence in the weather, after all 'Pathaan' is coming #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," Prime Video tweeted.

Fronted by Shah Rukh, the Siddharth Anand directorial was released in theatres on January 25 and has raised over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide at the box office.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

“Pathaan” follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'War', featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee Kumar’s ‘Jawan’. After wrapping ‘Jawan’ King Khan will reportedly shoot for ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan. For the unversed, King Khan is believed to make a cameo in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ and for which he will be filming a never seen before, massive action sequence at the end of April.

Apart from ‘Jawan’ and a stellar cameo in ‘Tiger 3’, Shah Rukh also has Raj Kumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in his kitty.

As far as the leading lady of ‘Pathaan’, Deepika Padukone is concerned, the diva who made India proud by becoming one of the official presenters at the Oscars 2023, will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan.

-- With inputs from PTI