'Jee Rahe The Hum' song out: Salman Khan takes a hilarious dig at his own song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', says, 'love ka toh pata nahin falling is sure'!

Updated on: 21 March,2023 02:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

The 3-minute-10-second-long romantic track features the dashing Salman Khan and his leading lady, Pooja Hegde, and has been sung by none other than the Bhaijaan himself

'Jee Rahe The Hum' song out: Salman Khan takes a hilarious dig at his own song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', says, 'love ka toh pata nahin falling is sure'!

(Pic courtesy: Stills from the song, 'Jee Rahe The Hum')


A day after dropping the teaser of his highly-awaited upcoming romantic drama's latest song 'Jee Rahe The Hum', superstar Salman Khan took a hilarious dig at the choreography while sharing the song's video on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday.


The 3-minute-10-second-long romantic track features the dashing Salman Khan and his leading lady, Pooja Hegde, and has been sung by none other than the Bhaijaan himself.



Salman dropped the official music video of his new song 'Jee Rahe The Hum' on Instagram on Tuesday. While sharing the song, he wrote hilariously, "Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahi hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure."


 
 
 
 
 
The freshly-released romantic track, 'Jee Rahe The Hum', is the third song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and is already winning the hearts of Salman Khan's fans.

Sporting a beard, long hair, and a manbun, Salman Khan looks like an absolute stunner as he romances with his pretty co-star Pooja Hegde in the video of 'Jee Rahe The Hum'.

While Shabbir Ahmed penned the loved-up lyrics of the song, it was beautifully composed by Amaal Mallik.

The setting of the song is mostly based in a home where Salman starts singing the first few lines of the song. A shy Salman flirts with Pooja, serenading her, singing, "I guess I am falling in love with you."

While the lyrics of the song are catchy, what makes the song unique is the amazing gravity-defying Michael Jackson-inspired dance step of Salman, where he tilts down towards the ground as if he is going to fall.

Surprisingly, Pooja joins Salman and does the falling step along with him. Magic happens when Salman sings the hook line, "I guess I am falling in love with you," and the two tilt together towards the ground in an empty ballroom.

'Jee Rahe The Hum' is the third song from Farhad Samji's much-talked-about directorial. The high-octane Punjabi dance number 'Billi Billi' and the romantic track 'Naiyo Lagda' had been released previously.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is scheduled for an Eid 2023 release.

