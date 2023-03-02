'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' song 'Billi Billi' out: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde steal the show with their catchy bhangra moves

A peppy Punjabi dance number, the song 'Billi Billi' features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla and south superstar, Daggubati Venkatesh along with other key characters of the movie shaking their legs on the energetic dance number.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, superstar Salman Khan has been ruling the headlines ever since his most-awaited project, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was announced.

Days after delighting his fans and followers with the romantic track, 'Naiyyo Lagda', on Thursday, the actor finally released the second song, 'Billi Billi' from his upcoming romantic actioner on social media platforms.

A peppy Punjabi dance number, the song 'Billi Billi' features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla and south superstar, Daggubati Venkatesh along with other key characters of the movie shaking their legs on the energetic dance number.

The latest track of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Billi Billi' has zesty and upbeat music which will surely make you tap your feet. The beats of Punjabi dhols and catchy lyrics make the song even more enjoyable.

The powerful voice of the 'Ishq Tera Tadpavde' hitmaker, Sukhbir, who has sung the song in Punjabi adds a desi tadka to the song. The vibrancy, the music and the whole set-up of the song make it a perfect wedding number.

Penned by popular Bollywood lyricist, Kumaar, the lyrics of the song 'Billi Billi' are in praise of the lead protagonist's (Salman Khan) beloved (Pooja Hegde), where her eyes are being compared to that of a cat's.

While the lyrics are unique and catchy, the hilarious hook step of the song is the main highlight of the song that steals away all the limelight. Starring Salman Khan at his best, the song is a typical Salman Khan dance number which is colourful, larger than life and celebrates the bond between family members as well as Indian culture to the fullest.

The star of the song, Salman Khan looks dapper as he dances his heart out wearing a stylish black suit. His lady love, Pooja Hegde too steals the show as she sways to the beats of the song donning a stylish hot-pink sharara suit and crop-top styled blouse.

Apart from lenting his soulful voice to the song, the popular pop star of the 90s, Sukhbir has also given the music to the song, 'Billi Billi'.

Talking about the video, the song features around 300 background dancers wearing cat masks and matching their steps with Salman and Pooja in a vibrant wedding environment.

About 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is the official Hindi remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, 'Veeram', which followed the story of a man whose four younger brothers want him to get married so that they can settle down too.

Headlined by Salman Khan, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars superstar Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari.