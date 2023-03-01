Breaking News
Mumbai: Despite initiatives, TB cases on rise in certain hotspots
Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy work takes off after three years
Mumbai: In middle of city’s lungs, a dust bowl
Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi
Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan is back with yet another fun hookstep with Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan watch

Salman Khan is back with yet another fun hookstep with 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', watch!

Updated on: 01 March,2023 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After the long hair look in 'Naiyo Lagda', 'Billi Billi' introduces Salman with a slick haircut in his cleanshaven look carrying swag in his personality in a white shirt and black jacket

Salman Khan is back with yet another fun hookstep with 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', watch!

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)


Throughout his 35-year journey as an actor in the Indian Film Industry, Salman Khan has been synonymous for delivering upbeat dance numbers through his multi-genre entertainers. And his upcoming Eid 2023 release, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', is no different as he has unveiled the teaser of the second song, 'Billi Billi', which straight away tickmarks all boxes of what can be termed a typical Salman Khan dance number – from quirky lyrics to upbeat music, a hook step, his handsome looks and finally electrifying chemistry with the leading lady, Pooja Hegde


'Billi Billi' is an upbeat dance number sung and composed by the legendary singer Sukhbir, known for chartbusters like 'Sauda Khara Khara' and 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' among others. The teaser promises fun chemistry between the leads, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, with some relatable hook steps choreographed by Jaani Master. After the long hair look in 'Naiyo Lagda', 'Billi Billi' introduces Salman with a slick haircut in his cleanshaven look carrying swag in his personality in a white shirt and black jacket. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)


After the action-packed teaser of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and the romantic number 'Naiyo Lagda', 'Billi Billi' is here to introduce a new flavour of joy and celebration that Salman's movie has to offer. The audio was unveiled on Monday, followed by a teaser launch today. The last two days have seen fans and cine lovers on social media discussing the track.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill turns into a cat as she promotes 'Billi Billi' song from Salman Khan's movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

All we can say is this is just the teaser, the complete song will promise a package of entertainment from Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Sukhbir. Get ready for hook steps and celebration in Salman Khan style as ‘Billi Billi’ is set to release on March 2.  

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

 

Salman Khan pooja hegde Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Shehnaaz Gill bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK