Shehnaaz Gill turns into a cat as she promotes 'Billi Billi' song from Salman Khan's movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

After Salman Khan announced the second song, 'Billi Billi' from his much-awaited movie, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Monday, his co-star Shehnaaz Gill jumped in to promote the upcoming song in a quirky way.

On Tuesday, Shehnaaz surprised her fans when she posted a photo of herself wearing a cat face mask. Besides the cat mask, the actor-singer who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' even wore a cool grey t-shirt with a cute white cat printed on it.

Gill who makes heads turn with her infectious charm, magical beauty and swoon-worthy sartorial statements, kept it simple as opted for a ponytail and rocked a no-accessory look. The actor who wins millions hearts with her pure innocence looked cute as she struck a pose wearing the cat mask.

“Taiyaar ho humare next song ke liye? Get ready to groove to 'Billi Billi' on 2nd March!”, wrote Shehnaaz alongside her quirky yet cute post. Intrigued by Shehnaaz’s latest post, her fans started flocking to her comments section and as usual, showered her with all their love.

“Cuteness” wrote one of her fans with a red heart emoji. “Awsm” wrote Gill’s female fan. Showing enthusiasm at its best, another fan wrote, “Yes ready hai”, with several fire and red heart emojis.

Apart from dropping cutesy comments, her ardent fans flooded Gill’s comments section with cat and red heart emojis. The comment section of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame, Shehnaaz Gill, was flooded by cat and red heart emojis.

For the unversed, while announcing the ‘Billi Billi’ song, the lead actor of movie, Salman Khan had posted a video featuring two adorable cats playing in a garden.

“my new song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Out on 2nd March,” wrote Salman as he captioned his Instagram post. Talking about the sophomore song from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai…’, ‘Billi Billi’ is Salman’s first collaboration with singer Sukhbir.

The full song which is a true-blue Punjabi dance number is now available across all streaming platforms. Directed by Fahad Samji, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will mark Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut and along with Salman Khan, the film also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Palak Tiwari.

The movie is set to hit the screens on this year in Eid.