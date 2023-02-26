'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' edited as per Salman Khan? Here's all you need to know

Sources say that in a bid to ensure that his vision for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan translates on screen, Salman has edited the first cut of the action drama

Salman Khan

Salman Khan went missing from the big screen all of last year, single-mindedly focusing on his next, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is known that the actor-producer is sparing no expense to ensure that his Eid release matches the expectations of his fans. So much so that he even re-shot a song in entirety to make it visually grand. Now, we hear that Khan has edited the Farhad Samji-directed movie and is ready with the first cut, which will serve as the template for the film’s editor Bunty Negi.

The superstar wrapped up the shoot of the film—also featuring south star Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam—on February 8. Since then, Khan has been relentlessly working on the first cut. A source reveals, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman’s passion project. With the movie slated to hit the marquee on Eid (April 21), he did the first round of editing at a breakneck speed at his brother Sohail Khan’s studio in Bandra. He has a certain vision for the action drama, and wants it to translate well on the screen. He took a break from his editing duties this week as he was exhausted after attending and performing at some weddings.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Here's how Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' look was created

Samji’s directorial offering is a remake of the Tamil movie, Veeram (2014), which revolved around a man whose four younger brothers want him to get married so that they can settle down, too. After the first cut was ready, the superstar showed it to his family and staff at his Panvel farmhouse. The response was positive

from all quarters, adds the source. “Everyone loved the movie and found it a complete family entertainer. Some of them suggested certain changes, which Salman has passed on to Bunty Negi. Now, as Bunty is set to begin work on the editing, he will incorporate the changes suggested by the superstar.”