It's confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in 'Tiger 3', 'Pathaan' star to begin shooting for Salman Khan's next in April!

A still from 'Pathaan' (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Salman Khan's stellar cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback blockbuster film, 'Pathaan' was indeed a delightful surprise for the audience, well all thanks to Aditya Chopra!

The on-screen union of two of the biggest megastars of Bollywood created mass hysteria for 'Pathaan' as it gave audiences an opportunity to witness their camaraderie on the silver screen after so long.

While the historic on-screen reunion of Salman and Shah Rukh was widely loved by their fans, as well as critics, it also signalled the birth of Aditya Chopra's ambitious YRF Spy Universe.

In 'Pathaan' we saw two super-spies of the YRF Spy Universe, Shah Rukh as Pathaan and Salman as Tiger, crossing paths as brutal mercenaries who are also great friends in the spy universe's timeline.

In the blockbuster espionage thriller, 'Pathaan', Salman's 'Ek Tha Tiger' character, Tiger indicated that he was going on a deadly mission and that he might need Pathaan's help. After coming across Salman's cameo in 'Pathaan', from fans to film industry experts, everybody began speculating about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in 'Tiger 3'.

Since 'Pathaan's' release, social media has been abuzz with reports of SRK making a cameo in Salman Khan's much-awaited next, 'Tiger 3'.

Amidst all the massive hype, speculations and rumours, we have now got our hands on one of the reliable trade sources who has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' is happening for REAL!

According to the trade source, For 'Tiger 3', King Khan will soon kick-start a seven-day shoot schedule where he will be filming a never seen before, massive action sequence for 'Tiger 3' at the end of April.

Confirming the same, the trade source says, “Expect the unexpected when Pathaan and Tiger meet in the next instalment of YRF’s Spy Universe film Tiger 3! Audiences have seen and loved SRK & Salman together in Pathaan and they will be thrilled to find out what Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have in mind for Pathaan and Tiger to meet again in Tiger 3! SRK is going to shoot for 7 days for Tiger 3 at the end of April in Mumbai and it is going to be an adrenaline-pumping one for the actor."

“The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky-high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!”, the source adds.

“Expect full swagger from SRK and Salman in Tiger 3. They are going to go all out to give audiences a sequence that they will fondly cherish for their lives. YRF Spy Universe is only going to take the theatrical experience of every film up by a few notches. While each film will have different emotions given how the personalities and story arcs of the three super spies have been designed differently, one can be rest assured that when the super-spies cross over to each other’s films, there will be fireworks every single time. Here are the biggest megastars of Indian cinema doing action like never seen before in their unique styles - it is going to be epic!”, the source concludes.

'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis is set to release this Diwali.