Netizens choose Shah Rukh Khan's best, worst, overrated, and underrated films; check out

Updated on: 27 February,2023 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Netizens took to Twitter to share their best, worst, underrated, and overrated films of superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haa Kabhi Na


On Sunday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan recalled his film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na'. The film was released 29 years ago. To celebrate the same, the actor shared a still from the film and revealed what the film taught him. 


"At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled….craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast and crew in India and a director who I miss every day!," he wrote sharing a picture of himself as Sunil from the film. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na was directed by Kundan Shah. 



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)


Soon after Twitter started sharing their Best, worst, underrated, and overrated films of Shah Rukh Khan. The thread began with the page called Film History Pics that encouraged people to share their best, worst, underrated and overrated films of Shah Rukh Khan and the replies were quite interesting. The post was accompanied with a still of Khan from 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'. 

With over 1600 quote tweets and nearly 2000 comments, the post became viral and started trending on Twitter. 'Veer Zaara', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Chak De! India', 'DDLJ' were some of the common film names in the Best film category while 'Dilwale', 'Happy New Year', made it to worst list. 'Swades', 'Chamatkar', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', made it to the underrated list while overrated film list was quite varied with films like 'DDLJ', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Pathaan' making it to the list.

Director Hansal Mehta also shared his picks. 

"Shah Rukh Khan

Best Film - Chak De India
Worst Film - Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
Underrated Film - Paheli 
Overrated Film - No comments," he wrote. 

Check out some other responses by netizens here: 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of the film 'Pathaan'. The film that marked the superstar's return to the screen after four years has crossed Rs. 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has become the first Hindi film to enter the 5000 crore club in India and is inching closer to break the record of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2'. Khan will next be seen in 'Jawan' directed by Atlee. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' lined up for release later this year. He will also be 

