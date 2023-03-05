Unseen picture of Ranveer Singh from the sets of 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in Kashmir goes viral

The team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' recently headed to the picturesque valley to shoot a romantic song there

Ranveer Singh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Even in the last leg of shooting, Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is making the headlines.

After Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's unseen picture from the shooting locale of Kashmir went viral on Saturday.

If reports are to be believed, the team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' recently headed to the picturesque valley to shoot a romantic song there.

In the viral pictures, Ranveer wore a white jacket with black stripes on it. His signature white and black shade stole the limelight.

Helmed by Johar, 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia after 'Gully Boy' and also the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016).

KJo recently announced the new release date of his film with a sweet message.

He wrote, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Initially, the movie was supposed to release on the eve of Valentine's day this year. But later the makers pushed the date to April. Karan posted a long caption back then, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

