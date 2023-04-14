Have you heard? Kaun banega Ashwatthama?

The mythological epic, which was to mark the reunion of Vicky Kaushal and Aditya after Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), was first announced before COVID-19 struck. However, after the budget had to be reworked in the aftermath of the pandemic, it was put on the backburner. Now, we hear that Aditya is reviving his dream project, albeit with Ranveer

Aditya Dhar, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh

Talk in tinsel town is that after much back-and-forth, director Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama is being revived. The mythological epic, which was to mark the reunion of Vicky Kaushal and Aditya after Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), was first announced before COVID-19 struck. However, after the budget had to be reworked in the aftermath of the pandemic, it was put on the backburner. Now, we hear that Aditya is reviving his dream project, albeit with Ranveer Singh. The makers have reportedly initiated discussions with the actor to play the titular role based on the character in the epic, Mahabharata. If things work out, the actor will begin rigorous prep required for the role. Apart from undergoing physical transformation, Ranveer will also need to train in different martial arts forms, sword-fighting and archery. It remains to be seen if Samantha, who was roped in opposite Vicky initially, will continue to be associated with the project as it will require a new set of dates. The makers are likely to make an official announcement only after things are finalised.

Training days

This Sunday, Angad Bedi will participate in his first race. He will put his extensive sprint training under Brinston Miranda, one of the world’s top hurdle sprinters, to use in the 400 metres competition that will be held in Bandra. Sharing that sprinting is a part of his workout routine, Angad admits that he has undergone intense training to make sure he is race-ready. “Miranda has been a big help and a wonderful coach. Being one of the top hurdlers in the world, he definitely has valuable techniques,” he says. Keen to hit the track, the actor adds, “One of the best things about these sporting events is that they test your endurance.”

Southern spice for special guests

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR has become a milestone in Indian cinema after its wins at the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Junior NTR, who stars in the period drama with Ram Charan, recently hosted a special dinner for James Farrell, VP Amazon Studios, and other dignitaries at his Hyderabad home. Apart from Rajamouli, filmmakers like Koratala Siva, Trivikram, Shobu Yarlagadda, Mythri Naveen, Sirish Reddy and Nagavamsi also attended the intimate dinner. Sharing pictures of the memorable evening, on his social media, the actor wrote, “An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. It was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner.”

Fresh jodi alert

There’s a new on-screen jodi in B-Town. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhul Chuk Maaf. The romantic comedy will be helmed by Karan Sharma, who previously directed the first season of Huma Qureshi’s web series, Maharani. Bhul Chuk Maaf marks Shraddha and Kartik’s reunion with producer Dinesh Vijan, after Stree (2018) and Luka Chuppi (2019) respectively. Though the actor had a cameo in Shraddha’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Bhul Chuk Maaf will be their first full-fledged film together.

Cannes again

Yet another Anurag Kashyap movie has made it to the Cannes Film Festival, after Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Ugly (2013). His next, Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal, will be showcased in the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious international film gala. Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux and distributor Iris Knoblock made the announcement yesterday. Said to be a gangster flick, Kennedy is the only Indian offering at the French Riviera this year.

In contention for the same role

Deepika Padukone is said to be high on the wish list of the Aashiqui 3 makers. Anurag Basu is helming the romance musical drama with Kartik Aaryan as the male lead. However, DP is not the only leading lady in contention. Katrina Kaif is also one of the top choices for the project that is slated to go on floors by the year-end. While Deepika and Kartik have created a flutter on being papped together on some occasions, we hear Basu is keen on reuniting with Kat after Jagga Jasoos (2017). The film may not have fared well commercially, but the director is fond of the actor and is hoping to collaborate with her again.

Missing Satish on his b’day

Were it not for his untimely demise on March 9, Satish Kaushik would have celebrated his 67th birthday yesterday. Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, two of the late actor-filmmaker’s closest friends, missed him deeply on his birth anniversary. Sharing a video of their memories, Anil wrote, “I wish we had more time. I wish I could call you and tell you one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life. I miss you beyond words, Satish. I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing. Happy birthday, my friend.” Kher echoed his sentiments as he shared a collage of pictures and wrote, “For 48 years of your life, I was lucky to celebrate your birthday. So I’ve decided we’ll try to celebrate your birthday in a wonderful way this evening! The seat with Shashi and Vanshika will be empty. Come and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with music love and laughter.”