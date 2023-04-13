Have you heard? Alia Bhatt’s next big move

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who soon will be seen making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, will also be making her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Brahmastra and Darlings, has been riding high on the success of her films. Bhatt, who will soon be seen making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, will also be making her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala. This year’s theme for the event is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer, and trace his evolution. Bhatt will reportedly be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit for the red carpet. Previously, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had been part of the Met Gala, which forms a crucial part of her romantic journey with now-husband Nick Jonas, given that it was at the gala in 2017 that they first appeared together.

Hema Malini recently travelled via the Mumbai metro, leaving passers-by amused. The actor took to Twitter to share her experience, and a bunch of pictures from her travels. “I must share my unique, and wonderful experience. I drove for two hours to reach Dahisar by car, [which was] so tiring. In the evening, I decided to try the metro, and, oh my God, what a joy it was! We endured tough times during the construction, but it was worth it! Clean, and fast. [I] was in Juhu in 30 minutes.”

Suhana Khan earned appreciation from daddy Shah Rukh for her appearance at an event of a brand that she endorses. SRK shared a video of his daughter, 22, speaking at the do. He wrote: “Congratulations. Well dressed, well spoken, well done. And, if I may take some credit, well brought up!” The badshah’s daughter is taking her first steps in the industry ahead of her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, based on the American comic series.

A new English translation of the Tamil novel, Ponniyin Selvan, will be released ahead of Mani Ratnam’s PS-II, the second part of the multi-starrer film based on the 1955 historical fiction, publisher Westland Books announced. Originally written by Kalki Krishnamurthy in five parts, and translated into English by Nandini Krishnan, the book, titled First Blood, is the first in the multi-volume translation of the Tamil classic. It will hit stands on April 24, ahead of the film’s release on April 28. The movie stars Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with an ensemble cast.

Anything that he posts on social media appears to irk audiences nowadays, but that doesn’t stop Karan Johar from praising a colleague for being “honest” on Instagram. Ever since veteran actor Zeenat Aman began to employ the social media tool to share stories from her prime, she has acquired an ardent fan-following, among whom, Johar is one. Praising her for being “so damn honest”, he said she was “everything Instagram is not! Real, and vulnerable”.

Months after Amitabh Bachchan hurt himself during a shoot, Sanjay Dutt has suffered an injury on another film set. The actor, who is shooting for KD, a Kannada pan-India movie in Bengaluru, was injured while shooting a bomb explosion sequence, sources stated. The sources explained that while shooting the scene, Dutt suffered injuries on his elbow, hand and face. Filming was halted following the incident. Fight master Dr Ravi Varma was composing a scene for the movie. The actor is believed to be in recovery.

Celina Jaitly has clapped back at a social media user who claimed she “slept with both father and son” Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. Jaitly, who stepped into Hindi cinema in 2003 with late actor-filmmaker Feroz’s Janasheen, starring Fardeen, shared, “Hope posting this gave you the much needed girth and length to become a man, and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are other ways to fix your problem, like going to a doctor. You must try it sometime,” she shared, urging the social media platform to take action against the user. Jaitly, who lives in Austria with her husband and their three kids, found support in several social media users who encouraged her to take action against the miscreant.