Have a look at Deepika Padukone's viral pictures from Bhutan trip

Picture Courtesy/YourCafe Restaurant's Instagram account

Actor Deepika Padukone recently visited Bhutan and seemed like she had a lot of fun meeting her fans there.

Several images and clips from her trip went viral, garnering her fans' attention.

In one of the images, Deepika looked extremely beautiful in no make-up look as she poses with a woman for a selfie. The actor rested her hand on the woman's shoulder in the picture.

On Instagram, the official page of YourCafe Restaurant shared pictures of the actor with the staff. In the photos, Deepika wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses.

"Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage, Your Cafe, Bhutan. It's been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down-to-earth soul," the team captioned the post.

In another picture from her hiking to Tiger's Nest in Taktsang, Paro, Deepika posed with a woman trainer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, has already started the shoot of 'Fighter'. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

She also has Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans will also see her in The Intern remake with Big B.

