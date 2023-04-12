Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her international debut with 'Heart of Stone', at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala

Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently cherishing motherhood and will be making her international debut with 'Heart of Stone', is all set to make her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala. The Met Gala was established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the newly founded Costume Institute to mark the opening of its annual exhibit.

This year's theme for the event is titled 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer and trace his evolution.



The actress will be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit for the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film ‘Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva’ released in 2022. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in the lead. The film received mixed reviews from critics as well as viewers.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix's 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot and the upcoming romantic comedy film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' along with Ranveer Singh. The film will be helmed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares her Monday mood; fans call it relatable

The year 2022 was a highly rewarding year for her both on personal and professional fronts as she married the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor, and also welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Her projects like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Brahmastra', and 'Darlings', were all major successes. She also has an upcoming film, ‘Jee Le Zaraa, with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar, the film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

(with inputs from IANS)