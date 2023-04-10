Breaking News
Alia Bhatt shares her Monday mood; fans call it relatable

Updated on: 10 April,2023 12:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram feed to shared a picture of a sleeping lioness and wrote, 'Anyone else’s Monday still feel like a Sunday?? mondaymood'

Alia Bhatt shares her Monday mood; fans call it relatable

Alia Bhatt


Alia Bhatt dropped a Monday morning post on her feed and well it is not exactly a Monday motivation post but rather a post that reflect most our mood, After a long festive weekend, most may find it difficult to gather themselves and get back to their Monday morning routine. 


Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram feed to shared a picture of a sleeping lioness and wrote, "Anyone else’s Monday still feel like a Sunday??#mondaymood"



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)


"Not mine," wrote a follower in the comment section. "Relatable and how," commented another user. Every day feels the same during exams. 'Feels like Friday night, " wrote another. 

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has been serving looks from her NMACC appearance in the city last week. The actress was seen in traditional as well western outfits during her multiple appearances for the grand gala hosted by the Ambanis. 

Also Read: Baby Alia Bhatt looks adorable in this unseen family pic clicked during the shoot of 'Papa Kehte Hain'

On the work front, Alia Bhatt had a very successful 2022. She started the year with Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film opened in theatres at a time, cinema halls were slowly re-opening after the COVID-19 waves. Despite restrictions, the film did great at the box office and Alia won critical appreciation for her performance. She was later seen in the Netflix film 'Darlings' along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. She turned producer with the film. The actress ended the year with the much awaited 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She was also seen in a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. 

Personally as well 2022 was a tremendouse year for Alia as she got married to Ranbir Kapoor and the couple welcomed their first child together and named her Raha. 

Alia will next be seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. 

