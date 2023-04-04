Baby Alia Bhatt looks adorable in this unseen family pic clicked during the shoot of 'Papa Kehte Hain'

Soni Razdan was participating in a Twitter trend where one is required to share the picture that comes up when searched for water in your camera roll

Pic/Soni Razdan's Twitter handle

Soni Razdan took to her Twitter handle on Monday night to share a throwback family picture. Actress Soni Razdan is wife of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and mother to Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Soni Razdan was participating in a Twitter trend where one is required to share the picture that comes up when searched for water in your camera roll.

In the picture, Soni and Mahesh Bhatt are seen posing with their daughters Alia and Shaheen. Baby Alia is seen in a white and yellow frock with her arms spread out holding her father's hands. Shaheen, on the other hand, can be seen in a loose T-shirt and shorts and striking a cool pose. The family is seen posing on front a sea.

Sharing the picture, Soni wrote, "This one is from Seychelles when the girls were small and we were shooting ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ there. Search for ‘water’ in your camera roll and quote tweet the pic.

Meanwhile, recently, an old interview of Alia Bhatt talking about her parents had gone viral. The interview held during the promotions of 'Kalank' back in 2019 in which Alia revealed that her father met her mother because "he had an extramarital affair".

"My father met my mother because he had an extramarital affair. I am not as black and white about life; sometimes in life, things happen for a reason. Of course, you would not want to propagate infidelity and I don't propagate it, but I understand the nature of human. It's not always that easy and it is something that's prevalent," Alia told The Asian Age in 2019.

Alia had also urged everyone to see infidelity "in a different way" during the same interview.

"You can't say it (infidelity) doesn't exist or it can't exist. It does! So try and understand it, look at it in a different way, or disagree with it, but have some perspective over it and don't turn your head away," the 'Brahmastrha' actor had said.