Whacky Wednesday: When Alia Bhatt revealed Mahesh Bhatt met Soni Razdan because he had 'Extramarital Affair'

In the interview held during the promotions of 'Kalank' back in 2019 in which Alia revealed that her father met her mother because "he had an extramarital affair"

Alia Bhatt with her family

As Karan Johar's romantic drama film 'Kalank' is set to celebrate its fourth anniversary soon, an old interview of actor Alia Bhatt during the promotions of the film recently created a buzz on social media in which the 'Raazi' actor spoke about her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's relationship.

The interview held during the promotions of 'Kalank' back in 2019 in which Alia revealed that her father met her mother because "he had an extramarital affair".

"My father met my mother because he had an extramarital affair. I am not as black and white about life; sometimes in life, things happen for a reason. Of course, you would not want to propagate infidelity and I don't propagate it, but I understand the nature of human. It's not always that easy and it is something that's prevalent," Alia told The Asian Age in 2019.

Alia had also urged everyone to see infidelity "in a different way" during the same interview.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares new pics from her London vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt

"You can't say it (infidelity) doesn't exist or it can't exist. It does! So try and understand it, look at it in a different way, or disagree with it, but have some perspective over it and don't turn your head away," the 'Brahmastrha' actor had said.

Soni Razdan and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. The couple shares two daughters Shaheen and Alia.

Mahesh is also a father to actor-director Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, who he shares with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Alia tied the knot in April last year with actor Ranbir Kapoor at his Mumbai residence.

2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Talking about 'Kalankk, the film was helmed by Abhishek Varman and starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Kunal Kemmu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

In the film, Alia portrayed the role of a young beautiful lady named Roop who is married to Dev (played by Aditya Roy Kapur) fell in love with an arrogant blacksmith Zafar (played by Varun Dhawan) who's cruel intentions are just to take revenge from Roop's father-in-law Balraj (played by Sanjay Dutt) because he abandoned Zafar after ending his extramarital affair with Bahaar Begum (played by Madhuri Dixit).

Released in the year 2019, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever