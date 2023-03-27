Alia Bhatt shares new pics from her London vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was in London for her 30th birthday

Alia Bhatt on Instgaram

Alia Bhatt, shared new pictures of her London vacation with husband Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt on Monday. These adorable pictures came just days after celebrating her 30th birthday with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and rest of her family.

In one of the photos, Alia and Ranbir are seen twinning in black as they hold each other close while walking on the streets of London. In another cute picture, the actress is seen embracing her sister Shaheen Bhatt. In yet another picture Ranbir and she are seeing enjoying the riverside view. She also shared a picture of a shopping store for babies. The couple turned parents to daughter Raha, on November 6, 2022 and the actress and her husband were blessed with their first child.

Among those who commented on the post were Rhea Kapoor who posted, "Looking good!!!!" along with a heart eyes emoji.

On the work front, Alia will make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone' which is set to release on August 11, 2023. The actress had earlier posted, "Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!!"

She will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' that also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

