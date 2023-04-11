Suhana Khan stuns as she slips into a ravishing red power suit

Suhana channelled her inner boss lady as she donned a bright red ensemble for the event, rocking a cropped blazer and pants. Khan decided to top off the look with a pair of sparkly block-heeled platforms

Pic/ Yogen Shah

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at an event today.

Suhana channelled her inner boss lady as she donned a bright red ensemble for the event, rocking a cropped blazer and pants. Khan decided to top off the look with a pair of sparkly block-heeled platforms. For the hair, Suhana opted for some wavy locs.

While everyone was expecting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan to follow in his footsteps in front of the camera, it is daughter Suhana who is all set to make her acting debut this year.

She has finished shooting her maiden movie, The Archies, under the direction of Zoya Akhtar. What makes this Netflix offering eagerly anticipated is that it also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi.

The first look of the film, based on the popular comic book series, has generated tremendous buzz. Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see the three newcomers, who come with a rich legacy, shine on the screen.

Meanwhile, what's brewing between Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda is one question that has been on everyone's mind, especially those who actively follow Bollywood news.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya is seen blowing a kiss to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

Suhana and Agastya on Wednesday night attended Tania Shroff's birthday party in Mumbai. As Suhana was about to leave the venue, Agastya, Tania, and her boyfriend-actor Ahan Shetty came to drop her off in her car.

Agastya gave Suhana a flying kiss while she was getting into her car. The particular moment was caught on camera by the paps.

The rumours of the two dating started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. On Agastya's birthday, Suhana dropped an adorable picture with him.

(With inputs from ANI)