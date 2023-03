Karan Johar parties with his 'fav people' Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda

Filmmaker Karan Johar loves to mingle with Gen Z star kids. On Friday night, he partied with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Shweta Nanda's daughter Navya

Filmmaker Karan Johar loves to mingle with Gen Z star kids. On Friday night, he partied with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Shweta Nanda's daughter Navya. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a picture from the get-together with Suhana, Navya and fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

"My fave people at any party," Karan captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

Karan recently wrapped the shoot of the film. Expressing gratitude to his team, Karan wrote, "It's been 7 years since I directed a film..... I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote (something my father once told me about) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature ..."

He added, "I was blessed with the best team ... a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy..... thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather.... ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends ... from first time actors to established maestros .... I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more .... We finally wrapped last night!!! We can't wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023...... see you at the movies!!"

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016). The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

