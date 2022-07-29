Here's what Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi do to keep the romance alive

Neha Dhupia joins mid-day.com's Mumbai Meri Jaan

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia is the latest guest on mid-day.com's special series Mumbai Meri Jaan. Sharing memories of her earliest memories in the city, the actress says, "I stayed in a building called 'Lotus court' in Worli. It had this famous Indian restaurant 'Copper Chimney' but I didn't order even once, because I was preparing for Miss Universe and I wasn't allowed to eat. I could just smell all the amazing food. I didn't know what baida, kanda or tendli was. Mumbai has a beautiful building culture and this happened at three houses that I moved into, maybe I was just blessed. Every Sunday I was given dosa or neer dosa by my neighbour because I stayed alone and they would do the Sunday morning tradition."

Neha tied the knot with Angad Bedi in May 2018 and the couple are now parents to Mehr and Guriq. Speaking about how they manage to catch some romantic moments in between a busy schedule, Neha says, "When the day is over and both of us want to disconnect, Angad says 'Let me just take you for a drive when the kids sleep. We go all the way to Marine Drive, Malabar Hill, the typical Mumbai drive. Especially when it rains we go for a drive, that's where our romance kicks in, we get to have conversations as well."

