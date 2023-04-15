Have you heard? Big launch

At his Bandra home, Gulzar unveiled the poster of '8 AM Metro' for which he has contributed six of his poems

Saiyami Kher and Gulzar

Veteran lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar launched the official poster of actors Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher’s upcoming movie, 8 AM Metro. Directed by Raj R, the film is set to be released in theatres on May 19. At his Bandra home, Gulzar unveiled the poster of the film for which he has contributed six of his poems. “It’s a story of two strangers who inadvertently bump into each other in the metro, and strike up an unlikely friendship. In the process, they find themselves, and each other. I can’t thank Gulzar saab enough for this magnanimous gesture and feel a deep sense of gratitude towards the legend,” said Raj.

Malini apologises

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has found herself at the receiving end of criticism for her latest tweet on the Bihu festival. While wishing her followers, Malini made a faux pas by calling Bihu the New Year for Bihar. “It is the harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month (sic),” Malini tweeted. Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out the mistake and wrote, “Bihu is from Assam not Bihar.” Another user shared, “You are absolutely wrong, madam.” The actor eventually apologised.

Back to fight

Dino Morea, who played a negative character in the web series, The Empire, is set to essay a baddie once again in his Telugu debut film, Agent. The film also stars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni. Morea’s first poster was unveiled yesterday. The actor also shared that he got to explore his love for action via the film. “Being a baddie is never easy, especially when people have seen you in the lover boy image for the longest time. But in Agent, I got to explore my love for action. I will be doing some high-octane action in this one. I am sure people will like this one.”

Mr Punctual

Akshay Kumar would know that punctuality can never fail to impress. The actor, who will soon be seen in OMG 2, responded to Nagaland’s Minister of Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along, who said that he was inspired by Kumar’s punctuality. Temjen had recently attended an event where Kumar had arrived before everyone else. He tweeted a picture of himself from the event and wrote: “Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience. Inspired by @akshaykumar!” Kumar shared, “I’m very inspired by your sense of humour.”

A year!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated a year of marital bliss yesterday. To mark the occasion, the actor took to her Instagram to share a few throwback pictures of them from the big day. Industry friends Riteish Deshmukh, Zoya Akhtar, Bipasha Basu, and Mouni Roy wished them.

Unlikely friendship

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and former tennis player Sania Mirza have developed a close bond after they attended Farah Khan’s party. Now, Mirza has gifted him a few expensive gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh. He shared a picture of all the gifts given by her, including a pair of Nike shoes, and sunglasses. The rapper thanked her. Stan had also performed at Mirza’s retirement party.

U-turn?

Only days ahead of her industry debut, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak has already been spilling the beans about her colleagues, and raising eyebrows in the process. Tiwari, who features in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, had said in an interview that he has a “rule” on his film set that relates to how female actors should dress. Khan, she had said, wanted “all the girls [to] be covered, like good proper girls”. Needless to say, it sparked several reactions on social media, compelling Tiwari to clear the air. Now, Tiwari has reportedly stated that her comments have been misrepresented, and all that she was attempting to say was that she had decided to dress up in a certain way in front of those she has grown up idolising.

Guess who’s back

Popular dancer and actor Sudha Chandran spoke about playing a grandmother in the non-fiction show, Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull, hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J Pathak. Chandran is known for shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, and Naagin, among others. “As an actor, I have always sought out unique and challenging roles, and my character in this show is no exception. Playing the role of a nani who loves chaos and pits her grandsons against each other has been an exciting journey for me.” Other celebrities are part of the show too.