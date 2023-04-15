Salman Khan recalls duping cab driver and paying back years later

On Kapil Sharma’s show, Salman Khan recounts how he duped a cab driver during his college days, only to pay him back later

Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma

One of the highlights of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer is Salman Khan’s fight sequence in the metro. Recently, as part of the run-up to the movie’s release, when the superstar and cast members shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host noted that the actor has had several famous action set-pieces in a train, including in Wanted (2009) and Pathaan. When Sharma asked him about the last time he travelled in a train, Khan went back to his college years, recounting how he would take the local to St Xavier’s College in Fort.

Sharing an anecdote, the superstar said, “We used to travel by train to college, but sometimes, we felt like travelling comfortably. So, one day, I decided to take a taxi. But the fun part was that I did not have any money. I stopped the driver a lane away from my college and told him that I would get the money, but I never returned.”

The actor, known for his generosity today, could not afford to pay the cab driver at the time. As luck would have it, a few years later, their paths crossed again. Khan said, “Eventually, I got into modelling and started earning quite well. So, once, I decided to take a taxi back home. Throughout the journey, the driver kept saying that he had seen me somewhere before. When I reached home, I told him that I will [go upstairs and] get the money. That’s when it struck him and he immediately recognised me. We both had a laugh about the incident, but I made sure to pay back the due fare, with interest.”

