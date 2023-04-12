Salman Khan shares new gym picture; refers to dialogue from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Promoting a dialogue from his upcoming release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Bollywood star Salman Khan took to his Instagram feed and shared a gym picture featuring his hair slicked back with a hairband

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set for the grand release of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on April 22 on the occasion of Eid. The trailer for the much anticipated film was unveiled on April 10 in the presence of the superstar himself, along with his co-stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill.

Promoting his film with a dialogue from the trailer, Salman took to his Instagram feed on Wednesday and shared a gym picture featuring his hair slicked back with a hairband.

In the caption he wrote, "Gym n dinning table ,the fairest places ever . Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh @beingstrongglobal #KBKJ #BeingStrong"

His fans extended their love for the star in the comments.

A fan wrote, "Being strong, being human, being sultan of Bollywood , being tiger, being bestest best"

Another user wrote, "What a hottie (fire emoji)"

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch event, the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan spoke about the film and also its much talked about music. 'Naiyo Lagda' was one of the first songs to release from the film. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, who plays his love interest.

Talking about the song, Salman revealed that he was the only one who wanted the song in the movie. "Everyone was against me on this song. They said he's lost the plot. 80s-90s ka gaana hai. How's it going to do well? He's become arrogant. I said, meri picture hai, main toh rakhunga. If this does not work, it does not mean you can come and interfere in the next film. They won't get a chance in the next film also. As long as the director, hero and heroine like it, it was there and she had already sung the song."

The song has been sung by Palak Muchhal who was also offered a role in the film, but initially declined. By the time she agreed, the role went to someone else, revealed Salman Khan.