Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Palak Mucchal was offered a role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'?

Updated on: 11 April,2023 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Palak Mucchal, the singer of 'Naiyo Lagda', was offered a role in the film, but initially declined. By the time she agreed, the role went to someone else

Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Palak Mucchal was offered a role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'?

Pic/ Palak Mucchal's Instagram


The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was unveiled on Monday in the presence of the superstar himself, along with his co-stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill. There was a lot of anticipation building up to the release of the trailer, as Salman is all set to be back in theatres on Eid with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', two years after 'Radhe', which had a limited theatrical release on May 13, 2021. 


At the trailer launch event, the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan spoke about the film and also its much talked about music. 'Naiyo Lagda' was one of the first songs to release from the film. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, who plays his love interest. 



Palak Mucchal, the singer of 'Naiyo Lagda', was offered a role in the film, but initially declined. By the time she agreed, the role went to someone else. Salman said,“We had offered her a role in the film. Lekin inke bade papa ne bola ki nahin karna! Later her parents convinced bade papa. But by then, someone else had bagged the role.”


Talking about the song, Salman revealed that he was the only one who wanted the song in the movie. "Everyone was against me on this song. They said he's lost the plot. 80s-90s ka gaana hai. How's it going to do well? He's become arrogant. I said, meri picture hai, main toh rakhunga. If this does not work, it does not mean you can come and interfere in the next film. They won't get a chance in the next film also. As long as the director, hero and heroine like it, it was there and she had already sung the song."

In January, Salman introduced the audience to the world of his Eid 2023 release, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', by unveiling a teaser of the film. Ever since, there has been an intrigue among the cinema going audience about the theatrical trailer of this family entertainer.

 

