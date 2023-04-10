Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer launch: Salman Khan reveals everyone was against 'Naiyo Lagda', called him 'arrogant'

Talking about the song, Salman revealed that he was the only one who wanted the song in the movie. "Everyone was against me on this song. They said he's lost the plot. 80s-90s ka gaana hai. How's it going to do well? He's become arrogant

The trailer of the much anticipated 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is out now. The Salman Khan-starrer is all set to hit the theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. It is after four years that fans will be able to enjoy a Salman Khan release on the big screen on Eid.

The trailer of the film was unveiled just 11 days ahead of its theatrical release at a grand launch event in Mumbai. The event was attended by the cast of the film including Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, among others.

At the trailer launch event, the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan spoke about the film and also its much talked about music. 'Naiyo Lagda' was one of the first songs to release from the film. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, who plays his love interest.

Talking about the song, Salman revealed that he was the only one who wanted the song in the movie. "Everyone was against me on this song. They said he's lost the plot. 80s-90s ka gaana hai. How's it going to do well? He's become arrogant. I said, meri picture hai, main toh rakhunga. If this does not work, it does not mean you can come and interfere in the next film. They won't get a chance in the next film also. As long as the director, hero and heroine like it, it was there and she had already sung the song."

The song has been sung by Palak Muchhal who was also offered a role in the film, but initially declined. By the time she agreed, the role went to someone else, revealed Salman Khan.

In January, Salman Khan introduced the audience to the world of his Eid 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, by unveiling a teaser of the film. Ever since, there has been an intrigue among the cinema going audience about the theatrical trailer of this family entertainer. And finally, on April 10, Salman Khan launched the action packed trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Within minutes of going live, the trailer became the talk of the town.

The film helmed by Farhad Samji also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.