'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Trailer: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's film is a heady mix of power, violence and romance

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released today in a grand event attended by other stars of the film including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Shehnaaz Gill

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are starring together for the first time in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was unveiled today in the presence of the superstar himself, along with his co-stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill. There has been a lot of anticipation building up to the release of the trailer, as Salman is all set to be back in theatres on Eid with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', two years after Radhe, which had a limited theatrical release on 13 May 2021.

The trailer is a heady cocktail of comedy, romance and intense violence as we see Salman going from sharing some sweet, romantic moments with the leading lady to bashing up goons in bloody brawls. The romance between Salman and his leading lady, Pooja Hegde has a simplistic vibe, which comes across as a breeze of fresh air. But soon, the trailer indicates that the film is the the most 'face-breaking, bone-cracking, neck-twisting, hammer-hitting action entertainer you will ever experience'.

The three minutes plus trailer has everything that one expects of a commercial Hindi Film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer has glimpses of family emotions, comedy, romance, drama, music and of course, action. It rides on Salman Khan’s shoulders who has mastered the art of slaying it in the multi-genre format.



Fans had been waiting with bated breath for the trailer ever since the makers revealed that it would be released on April 10. Ahead of the trailer launch, Salman had unveiled a new poster from the movie and announced that the trailer would be out at 6pm. Salman also shared a photo of himself as he posed on the red carpet at the trailer launch.

Apart from the trailer, the makers have also released a short BTS video from the movie. The BTS video showed the supporting cast of the movie talking about how it had been for them to work with Salman Khan. The cast of the action-packed film surely seem star struck by Salman Khan and at the same time humbled by his passion and dedication and professionalism for his work.

Fans of Bhaijaan have been particularly eager for his appearance on the big screen and the BTS video features some of the social media requests and reactions to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and song releases.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. This will mark Salman’s return to theatres on Eid after four years. After the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, all eyes are on Salman’s 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to set the cash registers ringing once again at the box office.