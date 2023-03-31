Breaking News
Pooja Hegde's traditional dance moves steal the show in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's' new song

Updated on: 31 March,2023 04:19 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Pooja Hegde's traditional dance moves steal the show in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's' new song

Pooja Hegde


Pooja Hegde, is all set to grace the screens with her upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in which she features opposite Salman Khan. The movie is scheduled to release this Eid, and the makers have released a new song titled 'Bathukama' today, which pays homage to the Telangana flower festival. In the song, Pooja Hegde looks ethereal and showcases her traditional dance moves, which have captivated the hearts of her fans.


Pooja Hegde's traditional dance moves in the 'Bathukama' song have left her fans mesmerized. Many of her admirers took to social media to express their admiration for her graceful dance and stunning beauty.



 


 

 

Directed by Fahad Samji, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

The movie is set to release on 21st April 2023. 

pooja hegde Salman Khan Shehnaaz Gill Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan bollywood

