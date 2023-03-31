Watch video! Sara Ali Khan: 'Gaslight' is all about trust and surrender

The cast of the film got into conversation with mid-day.com

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/Instagram

The cast of the recently released 'Gaslight' Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh recently got into conversation with mid-day.com, where they spoke about the film and more.

Sharing her experience on 'Gaslight' Sara said, "This is a world that is so Pavan sir (Kripalani.) I don't understand this genre it was new for me to imagine myself as a girl in a thriller, on a wheelchair. There was a certain amount of prep involved but more than that there had to be a huge amount of trust and surrender in the director and his world. Pavan sir would play a certain kind of music in the setting we were. There was taxidermy around us and the palace was deserted, all that helped us get engulfed in that world."

Chitrangda agrees, "The biggest battle was to make people believe that there is a world like this, characters like this and situations like this. The director is so in love with this genre. He had a set of music for every scene. When you watch the film, there is a swimming pool scene that is important for my character. There was separate soundtrack for just that scene! We were shooting nights so we went on till 5am and he just played it the whole time. It is amazing how he helped us all believe in our characters, that is all Pavan definitely."

Sara goes on to say that she has always been a fan of the murder mystery genre even though she is attempting it for the first time as an actor. The actress also spoke about how the pandemic changed her thought process.

