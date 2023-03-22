Exclusive video! Sara Ali Khan on her lowest point and how she overcame it

The cast of 'Gaslight' Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey got into conversation with mid-day.com

The stars of the upcoming murder mystery 'Gaslight' Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey recently got into conversation with mid-day.com. While sharing their views on the OTT V/s theatre release debate, Sara also opened up about her lowest point and how she overcame it. The film directed by Pawan Kripalani is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sara said, "During the pandemic I had a lot of time with myself to re-evaluate where I was going. The pandemic happened not long after 'Love Aaj Kal' released. Less than a month after the release we were in lockdown, so I got a time to understand where I went wrong in 'Love Aaj Kal,' where I could have been better, what mistakes I was making as an actor and human being."

She says that luckily, another project made her see the brighter side, "The second thing that happened towards the end of the lockdown was the release of 'Atrangi Re.' When I felt I was at my lowest with 'Love Aaj Kal,' I was given an opportunity to do 'Atrangi Re' by Aanandji (Aanand L Rai) which was received with love by Chitra ma'am (Chitrangda Singh) among other people. What changed is the re-promise to myself to only do stuff that I fully believe in. Secondly, I want to try every genre, this is the age of exploration for me-I want to be able to make mistakes, learn and grow." The actress adds that people who want to see the real Sara can follow her on Instagram, for now she wants to portray characters that are far removed from her real personality.

