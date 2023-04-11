Salman Khan shuts down trolls as he shows-off his abs at 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch, WATCH!

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood who recently made headlines for dropping a shirtless photo on social media stunned everybody at the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch event when he unbuttoned his shirt to show his washboard abs in front of the media and paparazzi

Amid massive hype and social media frenzy, superstar Salman Khan finally launched the trailer of his much-awaited movie, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in Mumbai on Monday. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood who recently made headlines for dropping a shirtless photo on social media stunned everybody at the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch event when he unbuttoned his shirt to show his washboard abs in front of the media and paparazzi.



For the unversed, Salman was being heavily trolled on all the major social media platforms for his washboard abs and chiselled physique as according to them, his flawless body is nothing but a result of visual effects (VFX). At the 'KBKJ' trailer launch, when he was asked whether his body is a work of VFX and what social media trolls are trying to prove is right. Reacting to the question, the 'Sultan' actor, who was wearing a black shirt, unbuttoned his shirt and gave a sneak peek of his toned abs to the screaming audience.

Previously, Salman faced a lot of backlash on social media as few users had commented that the 57-year-old actor's toned physique was a result of visual effects (VFX) and not the gym.

In the video, the 'Kick' actor told the audience, "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain (You think this is done through VFX)" and also hinted that his body was achieved after working out only.

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"#SalmanKhan going shirtless live in front of everyone. Big slap on those people who think SK uses vfx in his movies," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "No VFX Real 6 Pack Abs of MEGASTAR Salman Bhai. The OG Bodybuilding Icon of India."

"Look At His Abs Man," a fan commented.

Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan,, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.





The almost three-and-a-half-minute trailer showcased Salman in a power-packed avatar who is standing along with his love interest, Pooja Hegde's family who are getting death threats from some goons. He could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non-violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

Apart from this, he will also be seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.