Salman Khan shuts down trolls as he shows-off his abs at 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch, WATCH!

(Pics courtesy: ANI/ Twitter)
Amid massive hype and social media frenzy, superstar Salman Khan finally launched the trailer of his much-awaited movie, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in Mumbai on Monday. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood who recently made headlines for dropping a shirtless photo on social media stunned everybody at the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch event when he unbuttoned his shirt to show his washboard abs in front of the media and paparazzi.
For the unversed, Salman was being heavily trolled on all the major social media platforms for his washboard abs and chiselled physique as according to them, his flawless body is nothing but a result of visual effects (VFX). At the 'KBKJ' trailer launch, when he was asked whether his body is a work of VFX and what social media trolls are trying to prove is right. Reacting to the question, the 'Sultan' actor, who was wearing a black shirt, unbuttoned his shirt and gave a sneak peek of his toned abs to the screaming audience.
Salman Khan taking off his shirt to show off his ABSSð¥ on live stage ð¥µ— k. (@karishmaokay) April 10, 2023
He also showed those VFX crying losers their AUKATðð my man is so funny SKSKS #SalmanKhan • #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan
pic.twitter.com/SNSE6hSdPX