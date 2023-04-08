Salman Khan's gym picture sparks meme fest, fans call him 'Brother Teresa'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's picture from the gym has gone viral on social media and the comments are hilarious

(Pic courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

In the image, Salman is seen flaunting his quads dressed in black shorts, fitted T-shirt and a white coloured hand towel on his head.

He captioned the image: "21st APRIL #KBKJ"

However, fans could not stop commenting on his picture, where they re-imagined several versions of the same picture.

A fan commented: "Who Said Brother Teresa."

"Bhai is Teresa noww," said another.

"Salman Teresa Khan," a user wrote.

One said: "Bhai 57 hogaye lekin but ajj bhi 30 se ziyada ke nhi lagte."

A meme page even drew parallel between Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to the Nun from the 'Conjuring' universe.

As they called it: "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Nun.'

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also set the social media on fire when he posted a shirtless picture on Wednesday.The star, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', took to his Instagram during the evening hours of the day and shared a shirtless picture of himself seated on a couch. The picture shows him basking in the sunlight as he sits in an otherwise dimly lit room. The actor appears in a ripped avatar with perfectly chiselled deltoid muscles and abs.

