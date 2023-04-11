Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received yet another death threat, this time with a date attached to it.

Salman Khan at the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch. He received another death threat on the same day. Pic: Yogen Shah

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received yet another death threat on April 10, the day he released the trailer of his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. And this time, the threat comes with an ultimatum. According to ANI, a man called Roki Bhai has threatened to kill the actor on April 30.

The Police Control Room received a call on April 10, from a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. He threatened to kill the actor on April 30. Further investigation is underway, said the Mumbai police. Mumbai police and Crime Branch officials are trying to trace the caller.

In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

Reportedly, security has been stepped up outside Khan's house. The actor has already been provided Y+ category security due to a perceived threat to his life and has a bulletproof vehicle for his safety. Salman recently bought a bulletproof SUV amid threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was seen arriving in the bulletproof SUV at the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on April 10. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21.

Last month, the Mumbai police apprehended a man from Rajasthan in connection with an email threatening Salman Khan that was received at the latter's office in Mumbai. The man, a resident of Rajasthan, was nabbed by the team of Bandra police station and was brought to Mumbai, an official said.

The complaint about the threat e-mail was lodged at the Bandra police station by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of Salman Khan and runs an artist management company.

According to the email, Goldy Brar — a Canada-based gangster and a close associate of Bishnoi — wanted to talk to Salman Khan. It referred to Bishnoi’s interview in which the jailed gangster issued the death threat. If the actor wanted to close the matter, it read, he should talk to Brar “face to face”. It also warned of “consequences” in the future.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)