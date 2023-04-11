Breaking News
Salman Khan credits 'dengue and covid' for toned body in climax shot of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Updated on: 11 April,2023 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

The trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shows Salman Khan doing action sequences in the climax sans a shirt, flaunting his abs

Salman Khan credits 'dengue and covid' for toned body in climax shot of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah


The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was launched on April 10. The grand launch event was attended by the star cast of the film including Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Jessie. Singers Payal Dev, Palak Muchhal, and Sukhbir were also at the event along with the captain of the ship, Farhad Samji. 


The film's trailer shows several shots of Salman Khan doing action scenes while being shirtless and flaunting his ripped body. When the host asked him about his toned physique and lauded him for his effort, Salman said, "Effort Dengue aur Covid ka tha (The effort was by Dengue and Covid).”  He said that he was recovering from both diseases before shooting for the climax shoot. 



At the trailer launch, Salman was in a chirpy mood and was pulling the leg of his co-stars and team members when they spoke highly of him. The director profusely complimented Salman, saying, "Superstar shayad logon ko mil jaayein saath kaam karne ke liye, par Salman kismat waalon ko milte hain (You may get a superstar to work with, but only the lucky ones get Salman)."


To this, Salman quipped, "Agar yeh picture nahi chali toh poora bill mere pe fatega, and he will say, 'Yeh hi hai aadmi jiski vajah se picture nahin chali. Original script abhi bhi mere paas hai (If the film tanks, he will say that it's my fault. I still have the original script with me and it was changed)."

Also Read: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Trailer: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's film is a heady mix of power, violence and romance

Salman Khan also appealed to the media present at the event to not judge the film by the trailer as it contains very few shots and cannot do justice to the film. Calling the film 'excellent', the superstar said the film is 'best se bhi bahut acchi'. 

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will be released on April 21.

