Bombay Bol: Gulshan Devaiah explains city's lingo

Gulshan Devaiah

Bhava

I tend to call people ‘bhava’. The English equivalent for it could be bro. It is casual and very street. It is also a friendly and disarming way to communicate with someone. It can be someone your own age or younger as well. We use it on set to address anyone. It really depends on how you use it, and more importantly, your tone. Of course, it is a more masculine term and sometimes is used that way. One can also use Bhidu, which is more sexless in terms of addressing.

Gulshan Devaiah is an actor