According to the state's health department bulletin, all Covid-19 patients so far have reported only mild symptoms.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40 new Covid-19 cases, 22 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the number of positive patients since January 2025 to 2,007 in the state, the public health department's bulletin said.

Mumbai has been seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases lately.

With addition of fresh cases reported on June 15, the total number of positive patients in Mumbai since January 2025 now stands at 851, officials said.

According to the state’s health department bulletin, all patients so far have reported only mild symptoms.

Since January 2025, a total number of 28 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 27 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said.

Of these, 27 patients had serious underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, or stroke. One patient was a 47-year-old woman, who had symptoms of fever and shortness of breath, the health department's bulletin stated on Tuesday.

It said that as of June 15, 2025, a total of 21,456 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the state since January, with 2,007 people testing positive. Of these, 1,439 patients have already recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 71.69 per cent.

On June 15, Mumbai reported 22 Covid-19 cases, Pune district-2, Pune Municipal Corporation-10, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-2, Wardha-1, Chandrapur -2 and Nagpur Municipal Corporation-1.

The bulletin further said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been actively monitoring patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

As per recent state-level review instructions:

- Regular ILI/SARI surveillance must continue in all districts.

- 5 per cent of ILI patients and 100 per cent of SARI patients must be tested for Covid-19.

- All positive samples should be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to track variants.

- Public hospitals and medical colleges must stay updated with testing and treatment facilities.

"Covid-19 is a viral disease. Currently, ILI /SARI surveillance is being done in Maharashtra. During the survey, such patients are tested for Covid. These Covid patients are being treated regularly after positive report. There is gradual but definite increase in Covid Patients in Maharashtra. Covid patients are showing mild symptoms. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the Public Health Department. The public is appealed not to panic," the health department bulletin said.