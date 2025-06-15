As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings in Gujarat where the flag is flown regularly. Additionally, no official entertainment will take place on the day of mourning, an official notification said

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. File Pic/PTI

The Gujarat Government on Sunday announced one day of state mourning on Monday, June 16, 2025, to honour late Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, who passed away on June 12, 2025 in the Air India Ahmedabad plane crash, an official notification said on Sunday.

The funeral will be held on 16 June 2025 (Monday) in Rajkot, his hometown, the government notification said.

As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings in Gujarat where the flag is flown regularly. Additionally, no official entertainment will take place on the day of mourning, it said.

The Chief Secretary issued a formal notification, instructing all district collectors, police commissioners, municipal commissioners, and other relevant authorities to follow the mourning protocols. Public offices and departments have been directed to ensure the instructions are observed.

Vijay Rupani among Air India plane crash victims, confirms DNA match: Gujarat Home Minister

Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday said that former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who died in the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad. His identity was confirmed through DNA analysis, reported the ANI.

Rupani was one of the 241 passengers who lost their lives after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

"Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. Today, at around 11:10 AM, his DNA has been matched. He worked for the people of Gujarat for several years. The mortal remains of Rupani will be handed over to his family, and the authorities will decide on the final rites," Sanghavi said, according to the ANI.

Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya expressed her condolences, saying, "The plane accident that happened in Ahmedabad is truly sad. Former CM Vijay Rupani died in that accident. He knew every BJP worker very well. We won't be able to fill his void of work. Every worker has tears in their eyes."

Earlier, Sanghavi also shared details about the overall identification efforts. "Update as of 1.00 pm- From 9 PM last night to 1 PM today, our teams have worked tirelessly to match DNA samples. We are pleased to report that an additional 22 DNA samples have been matched, bringing the total to 42 matched DNA samples so far," Sanghavi wrote in a post on X today.

"Ongoing Efforts: State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit team and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) team are working through the night to match more DNA samples," he added.

Earlier, FSL Director HP Sanghavi stated that DNA testing was essential for victim identification due to the extreme heat from the crash and subsequent fire, which rendered the traditional methods ineffective.

On Saturday, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel said, "So far, 31 victims have been identified through DNA matching. Twelve bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the remains of their relatives."

(with ANI inputs)