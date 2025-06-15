Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BEST bus conductor assaulted by passenger in Mumbais Chembur CCTV cameras non functional alleges Union

BEST bus conductor assaulted by passenger in Mumbai's Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The incident took place on June 11, the bus conductor, Balu Suryavanshi, was working on bus route No. 367 (AC) at around 7:40 pm. While the bus was going from Kurla Bus Station East to Gadkari Quarry, a passenger argued with the bus driver

BEST bus conductor assaulted by passenger in Mumbai's Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union

Bus conductor Balu Suryavanshi was allegedly hit on the head and he started bleeding. Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B. Aklekar

Listen to this article
BEST bus conductor assaulted by passenger in Mumbai's Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
x
00:00

A BEST bus conductor was allegedly assaulted by yet to be identified passenger in Mumbai's Chembur area last week, and city transport unions have alleged that the accused have not yet been arrested since the CCTV cameras inside the bus and those at the bus stops were non-functional.

The incident took place on June 11, the bus conductor, Balu Suryavanshi, was working on bus route No. 367 (AC) at around 7:40 pm. While the bus was going from Kurla Bus Station East to Gadkari Quarry, a passenger argued with the bus driver.


The passenger, after getting down at Swastik Chamber Bus Station, got his friends, chased the bus in an auto-rickshaw, and entered the bus before reaching Gadkari Quarry Bus Stop to attack him.


Suryavanshi was allegedly hit on the head and he started bleeding.

The passenger and his friends quickly fled the scene.

The bus driver immediately took the conductor to the hospital for medical treatment, where Suryavanshi received four stitches on his head.

"It is being observed that the number of attacks on bus conductors and drivers has increased. In connection with the above case, when the CCTV in the bus was checked, it was found to be switched off/not repaired. However, the CCTV near the bus stop at Swastik Chamber should be checked, and strict action should be taken against the attackers," Shashank Sharad Rao, President of the BEST Workers’ Union, said.

"It is clear from the above incident that the number of attacks on bus conductors and drivers by passengers while they are working has increased. However, so far, no strict action has been taken against any attackers by the BEST administration. Moreover, no protection has been provided to the bus conductors and drivers. We strongly condemn the attack on the subject employee, and we demand strict action against the attackers and a plan to provide protection to the bus conductors and drivers while they are working on the bus route. We request that time be given to discuss the matter urgently," he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

BEST Bus brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai crime news mumbai news chembur mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK