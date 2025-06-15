The incident took place on June 11, the bus conductor, Balu Suryavanshi, was working on bus route No. 367 (AC) at around 7:40 pm. While the bus was going from Kurla Bus Station East to Gadkari Quarry, a passenger argued with the bus driver

A BEST bus conductor was allegedly assaulted by yet to be identified passenger in Mumbai's Chembur area last week, and city transport unions have alleged that the accused have not yet been arrested since the CCTV cameras inside the bus and those at the bus stops were non-functional.

The incident took place on June 11, the bus conductor, Balu Suryavanshi, was working on bus route No. 367 (AC) at around 7:40 pm. While the bus was going from Kurla Bus Station East to Gadkari Quarry, a passenger argued with the bus driver.

The passenger, after getting down at Swastik Chamber Bus Station, got his friends, chased the bus in an auto-rickshaw, and entered the bus before reaching Gadkari Quarry Bus Stop to attack him.

Suryavanshi was allegedly hit on the head and he started bleeding.

The passenger and his friends quickly fled the scene.

The bus driver immediately took the conductor to the hospital for medical treatment, where Suryavanshi received four stitches on his head.

"It is being observed that the number of attacks on bus conductors and drivers has increased. In connection with the above case, when the CCTV in the bus was checked, it was found to be switched off/not repaired. However, the CCTV near the bus stop at Swastik Chamber should be checked, and strict action should be taken against the attackers," Shashank Sharad Rao, President of the BEST Workers’ Union, said.

"It is clear from the above incident that the number of attacks on bus conductors and drivers by passengers while they are working has increased. However, so far, no strict action has been taken against any attackers by the BEST administration. Moreover, no protection has been provided to the bus conductors and drivers. We strongly condemn the attack on the subject employee, and we demand strict action against the attackers and a plan to provide protection to the bus conductors and drivers while they are working on the bus route. We request that time be given to discuss the matter urgently," he added.